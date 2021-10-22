Body of unsound non-local found in Anantnag

Srinagar: Body of unsound person, apparently a non-local, was found at Shamshan Gath Bilal Colony area of Janglatmandi on Friday.

While police have taken the body into custody, death due to the bullet(s) was unlikely given the nature of the wound, officials said.

“Although there is some wound in the head, it is unlikely a bullet injury,” a senior police officer said.

He said that as per locals, the man used to wander in the area and is said to be unsound. “Further investigations are underway,” he added. (GNS)

