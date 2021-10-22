97 new Covid cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: The official bulletin on COVID on Thursday said that 87 new positive cases of COVID-19, 13 from Jammu division and 74 from Kashmir division, were reported during the last 24 hours. In the same period, 73 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 10 from Jammu Division and 63 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 43 cases, Baramulla reported 06 cases, Budgam reported 10 cases, Pulwama reported 01 case, Kupwara reported 03 cases, Anantnag reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 03 cases, Ganderbal reported 04 cases Kulgam reported 02 cases while Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 06 cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Kathua reported 02 cases, Kishtwar reported 01 case, Reasi reported 02 cases while Udhampur, Rajouri, Samba, Poonch and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.

