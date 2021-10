Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government Friday shifted 26 kashmiri prisoners who were detained under Public Safety Act(PSA), to Central jail Agra.

The order in this regard has been issued by the principal Secretary to the government (Home department) Shaleen Kabra.

The order, reads that 26 PSA detainees will be shifted from their present place of lodegment to Central jail Agra—(KNO)

