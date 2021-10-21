Searches at 11 locations in 4 Kashmir districts, 4 OGWs arrested: NIA

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it carried searches at eleven locations in four districts of Kashmir Valley and arrested four alleged OGWs in militant “conspiracy case”.

In a statement issued here, the NIA said that searches were carried out in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Baramulla districts. “Four more accused persons namely i) Suhail Ahmad Thokar r/o Kulgam, ii) Kamran Ashraf Reshi r/o Hazratbal, Srinagar ; iii) Rayid Bashir r/o Srinagar and iv) Hanan Gulzar Dar r/o Srinagar were arrested,” it said.

The case, it said, relates to “conspiracy “ for undertaking violent militant acts in J&K and other major cities by cadres of Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates including the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.

“NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation,” it said, adding, “Till now, 09 accused persons have been arrested in this case by NIA.”

The searches conducted have led to recovery and seizure of electronic devices and incriminating “jehadi documents/posters etc.”

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the four accused persons arrested today are (militant) associates/OGWs of various (militant) organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to (militants),” it said, adding, “Further investigation in the case continues.”

(GNS)

