LeT commander among two militants killed in Kulgam

Militants involved in killing of two non-local labourers: IGP

Anantnag: Police claimed to have killed a Lashkar-e-Toiba district commander, along with an associate, in a brief gunfight here in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Wednesday.

The LeT commander has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Reshi, a resident of Kulgam. Another slain militant remained unidentified while this report was being filed.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar has alleged that the militants were involved in the killing of two non-local labourers.

“Police and army have neutralised LeT district commander, Gulzar Ahmad Reshi and another one,” a police spokesperson quoted the IGP as saying, “They were involved in the killing of two poor labourers on October 17, in Wanpoh area of Kulgam.”

Two labourers from Bihar were killed and another was injured by unidentified gunmen on the evening of October 17 – the last attack on non locals in a series of killings over the last fortnight in Kashmir.

The details of today’s shootout remained sketchy. Local police sources however said that a cordon and search operation was launched in Sopat area of Kulgam district, following inputs regarding presence of militants in the area.

“The militants tried to escape their hiding place while firing indiscriminately,” the sources said, adding that the fire was retaliated and both the militants were killed in the brief shootout.

Bodies of the militants have been retrieved, “along with arms and ammunition,” the police source said.

“Following medico-legal formalities the bodies will be sent for burial at an undisclosed place,” the police source said.

Government forces stopped handing over bodies of slain militants to their families in April last year, citing Covid appropriate protocol was not followed during the funerals of these militants – as thousands thronged to attend these funerals.

The practice has since continued, with slain militants being buried at locations disclosed only to a few family members.

