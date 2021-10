Srinagar,:A Gunfight is underway between militants and security forces in Chanapora area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Thrusday evening.

Official sources said that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team advanced towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party leading to a gunfight.

Till this report is being filed intermittent exchange of firing was going on.(GNS)

