Barring Srinagar And Gulmarg, Night Temp Dip In Kashmir

Srinagar: Night temperature fell slightly across Kashmir Valley except for Srinagar and Gulmarg, officials said on Thursday.

Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 7.2°C against 6.3°C on previous night, an official of the local MeT office said .

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.4°C against previous night’s 6.8°C, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 2.7°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 6.7°C against 7.2°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town of the north Kashmir recorded a low 4.5°C against 5.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.0°C against previous night’s 1.5°C, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast heavy spell of rains and snow from October 23-25 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A fresh spell of widespread moderate rain/snow is most likely during 23rd October forenoon to 25th. Heavy rain/snow is very likely at many places of J&K mainly on October 23rd,” the official said.

Regarding impact, he said, there could damage to orchards and temporary disruption of air and major highways on hilly areas due to accumulation of snow and low temperature. The weather office has also issued an advisory. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print