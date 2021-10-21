Advisory For Fruit Growers Of Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: In view of predicted precipitation farmers are advised to adhere to the following instructions:
Fruit Crops:
- Fruits still on the trees be harvested immediately for sale/storage.
- The harvested heaped fruit in orchards, if any, be shifted to sheds for further disposal.
- Leaf fall/defoliation of fruit trees becomes indispensable to save the trees/branches from breakage due to snowfall. Orchardists are advised to spray urea @ 3kg/100 lit. of water to enhance the process of leaf fall. It may be ensured that the fruits are completely harvested before the spray is done.
- Unproductive/less productive and heavily infested/dried trees be identified and marked for top working and/or removal to avoid further infestation.
- Preparations for pruning operation may be undertaken by arranging pruning tools and white lead paint / Chaubatia paste / Bordeaux paste in advance.
- Immediately after leaf fall start pruning operations.
- Clear water channels and drains to ensure complete drainage from the orchards/nurseries.
- Provide support/staking to trees/limbs which are not strong enough to stand without support.
- Stake newly planted trees to prevent damage to new roots as they take a couple of years to anchor firmly in the soil.
In case of snowfall farmers are advised to take following measures immediately:
- Shake trees to remove snow immediately from their branches after snowfall.
- If the fruit trees tilt, reduce the canopy load by pruning, and provide proper support.
- If the trees get partially uprooted, slowly pull back the trees to the original position after heavy pruning and provide proper support/staking to the main trunk to prevent further fall/ movement.
- If the top portion of the tree breaks, slantingly cut the damaged branch 2-3 inches below the broken point and apply Bordeaux /Chaubatia paste on the cut surface.
- If any scaffold branch breaks and bark is still intact, after heavy pruning, bring the branch to the original position by tying with a rope and/or bolting or using nails. Ensure that the union remains tight and apply Bordeaux/Chaubatia paste on the cut surface
- If the main trunk splits into two or three parts, it can be treated the same way as above.
- If roots become exposed/naked, immediately cover the roots with soil to avoid further damage.
- For protected structures (Green houses/polyhouses), carefully remove the snow to avoid damage to the structures.
- Maintain orchard sanitation by removing debris and damaged plant parts and collecting fallen fruits, leaves and twigs and dispose them of by burying/composting.
Field crops:
- Harvest the paddy crop immediately, if not done yet
- Maintain drainage channels of fields to avoid water logging in brown sarson, wheat and oats
Vegetable crops:
- Maintain drainage in the fields by making drainage channels/furrows.
- Continue transplanting of seed crops (cole and root crops) preferably on raised beds as soon as weather improves and the soil becomes workable.
- Continue transplanting of onion seedlings for bulb production and planting of garlic cloves on raised beds as soon as weather improves.
- Wherever harvesting of second crop of potato has not been taken up, it should be done after the weather improves.
- In case of snowfall remove the snow from protected structures (Green houses/polyhouses) to avoid damage to the structures.
Livestock:
- Bakerwals engaged in migration of livestock are advised to cross the highway passes before 23rd of October, 2021 which will be vulnerable to closure due to snowfall .
- Bakerwals will ensure, for their safety and that of livestock, station at places where shelter for their livestock is available.
They are also advised to store feed /greens for their livestock for the days between 23-25 October,2021.