Thousands converge at Hazratbal on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees from across the Kashmir Valley converged at the historic Hazratbal shrine on the outskirts of city on the eve of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) on Tuesday.

Thousands of men, women and children thronged the shrine, also known as Dargah Sharif and Asar-e-Sherief, all through the day to have glimpses of the holy relics of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), displayed five times after every prayer at the shrine.

Despite cold conditions, hundreds of people alone converged at the shrine this morning and had glimpses of relics after Fajr prayers.

However, the biggest congregation was witnessed on afternoon prayers with thousands of people converging at the shrine and its adjacent sprawling lawns along the banks of Dal Lake.

Most of people were seen folding their hands while some had tears trickling down their faces as they prayed to have their wishes fulfilled on the occasion, marked to celebrate the day when Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (SAW) made his descent on earth.

People also offered ‘Durud’ (praises of the Prophet) and recited Holy Quran last night at the shrine for atonement of their sins.

Besides Hazratbal, congregational prayers were also held at Asarisharif Kalashpora, Jenab Sahib Soura, Lal Bazar, Punjura Shopian, Khiram Sirhama Anantnag, Seer Hamdan Kaba Marg Qaimoh Ahmshrief Bandipora and Hazrat Janbaz Wali (RA) Baramulla. Nightlong prayers were held across the Valley where clerics threw light on the pious life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Meanwhile, reports said that traffic cops remained on their toes throughout the day to man traffic to the shrine that poured virtually from all parts of the valley.

Over a thousand private transport vehicles and J&K Road Transport Corporation buses ferried the devotees to and from Hazratbal while the authorities had enforced different traffic plan to ensure smooth movement.

Authorities had also made elaborate arrangements on the occasion including erection of tents for medical aid at several places along the streets for the devotees.

People were also spotted distributing special drinks to the devotees while some offered specially cooked Kashmiri rice locally known as ‘Tahri.’

GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print