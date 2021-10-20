South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Srinagar:  Encounter has started between militants and government forces in Cheerbagh Dragad area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Cheerbagh Dragad village.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

