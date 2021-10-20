Power supply to be ‘doubled’ in Shopian by this month: PDD

Shopian: To meet the power challenges in the winter season, the authorities are set to increase power supply in district Shopian. Against the required 100 MVA supply in the season, the district had been receiving only 44 MVA till now.

Officials in the Power Development Department (PDD) informed Kashmir Reader that for the past week there has been increase in curtailment hours because a new grid station is being augmented at Lasipora, for which tests are being conducted.

However, locals from many Shopian areas said that even before the past week, the authorities had reduced the power supply hours in the district.

They expressed concern that if the situation remained the same, what would happen with the power supply in winters.

Abdul Rasheed, Executive Engineer, STD, at PDD Shopian and Pulwama told Kashmir Reader that the district is going to get about 100 MVA power supply for which both Shopian and Lasipora grid stations are being developed to have more capacity. “We are going to increase Shopian station to 100 MVA from 50 MVA, through which the district will get sufficient power supply against requirement of 90 MVA,” he said.

He said that for some days people have to cooperate with the department till the transmission lines get fixed for the winter and both the grid stations get augmented in capacity.

“We have been directed to fix the lines and augmentation of both the grids before November and I want tell you that the district is going to have the best power supply by the 30th of this month,” Rasheed said, adding that the winter supply schedule has not been issued yet.

