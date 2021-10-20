One Among 2 Militants Killed In Shopian Was Involved In UP Carpenter’s Killing: IGP

Srinagar,: Inspector General of Police Kashmir ViJay Kumar on Wednesday said that one of the two “militants” killed in Shopian gunfight was involved in the killing of a carpenter, Sageer Ahmad of UP, recently.

Sageer, a resident of Sarai Hisamuddin in Saharanpur in UP, was killed by the gunmen last weekend at Litter Pulwama.

“One of the killed (militants) has been identified as Adil Ahmad Wani, active since 7/2020. He was involved in killing of one poor labourer at Litter Pulwama,” the IGP said in a tweet . So far, he said, 15 militants have been killed in two weeks.

Earlier, police said two militants were killed in the gunfight with police, army and CRPF in Cheerbagh Dragad area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

