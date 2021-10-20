Night Temp Continue To Fall In Kashmir, Below -1.4°C In Gulmarg

Srinagar: Night temperature continue to fall across Kashmir Valley with the world famous skiing resort of Gulmarg recording below normal by minus 1.4°C, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 6.3°C against 7.7°C on previous night, an official of the local MeT office here said. Even though temperature is slight above normal for this time of the year, the fall is by more than four degrees than recorded only couple of days ago.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.8°C against previous night’s 8.2°C, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.7°C against 4.8°C on previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 7.2°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town of the north Kashmir recorded a low 5.0°C against 6.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 1.5°C against normal of 2.9°C for this time of the year, the official said. The temperature thus is below minus 1.4°C there, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast heavy spell of rains and snow from October 23-25 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A fresh spell of widespread moderate rain/snow is most likely during 23rd October forenoon to 25th. Heavy rain/snow is very likely at many places of J&K mainly on October 23rd,” the official said.

Regarding impact, he said, there could damage to orchards and temporary disruption of major highways on hilly areas due to accumulation of snow and low temp. However the official said that forecast was based (October 19) conditions and “may change in terms of intensity and timing but a spell of rain will occur.” (GNS)

