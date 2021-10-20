84 fresh cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: The official bulletin on COVID informed that 84 new positive cases of COVID-19, 12 from Jammu division and 72 from Kashmir division, were reported on Tuesday.

In the same period, Moreover, 97 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 17 from Jammu Division and 80 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informed that 76,508 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered here to 13,872,262.

According to the bulletin, 803 cases are active in J&K (125 in Jammu Division and 678 in Kashmir Division).

Providing district-wise breakup for the cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 45 cases, Baramulla reported 12 cases, Budgam reported 8 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 1 case, Anantnag reported 5 cases, Bandipora reported no cases, Ganderbal reported 1 case, while Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 7 cases, Doda reported 3 cases, Rajouri reported one case, Poonch reported one case, while Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases.

The bulletin further informed that in case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print