40 fall ill after consuming ‘Wazwan’ in Bandipora village

Bandipora: More than 40 people have fallen ill after consuming Wazwan at a marriage party in Check Lawaypora village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Reports said the villagers complained of vomiting and dysentery soon after they consumed the feast at the marriage party. “All the people who had consumed the food fell sick,” locals said.

According to locals, they were immediately referred to nearby hospitals including District Hospital Bandipora. “People who consumed the Wazwaan complained of vomiting and dysentery soon after they finished the meals. We treated more than 40 patients here,” said Medical Superintendent District Hospital Bandipora Dr Sheikh Mushtaq.

MS Dr. Sheikh Mushtaq admitted that the people have fallen sick due to food poisoning. “We received more than 40 patients till 12 noon who complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and dysentery. We treated 40 patients out out of 29 discharged and 12 are still admitted in district hospital.

An official of Food safety Bandipora said that a team has been sent to collect food samples from the village.

