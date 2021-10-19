Muhammad’s (SAW) arrival brought honour and dignity to humanity: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar on behalf of its incarcerated head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who continues to be under illegal under house arrest for the last 26 months, has greeted the Muslim World in general and the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir in particular on the birth anniversary of the ‘Saviour of Mankind, the Prophet of Mercy, the Seal of Prophets’ Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (Sallallaahu Alaihi Wasallam).

The Anjuman in a statement said the birth of the Prophet of Islam (SAW) was the turning point in the history of the world as it revolutionised human thinking, changed history, transformed people’s lives and altered the geography of the world by laying the foundation of a new and unique civilisation.

With the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), for the first time in history, the world saw for itself how humanity was accorded respect, honour and dignity; the example of which cannot be found anywhere, the Anjuman said.

Paying glorious tributes to the ‘Mohsin-e-Insaaniyat’ (SAW), the Anjuman said the Muslims instead of just expressing love and regard orally must sincerely implement the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in their lives so as to thwart the abominable and vile conspiracies being hatched against Islam and Muslims today.

Observing that the message of the great and revered Prophet (SAW) and his exemplary life is the guiding light for humanity for all times to lead a peaceful and meaningful life, the Anjuman said the revolutionary teachings of the Prophet of Islam (SAW) have assumed more significance in view of the 21st century, which is the age of the rise of science and technology. In this context, the responsibilities of the contemporary Muslims have also doubled.

The Anjuman prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the Muslims the potential to implement Islam in their practical lives and make them follow the path shown by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, expressing serious concern over the continuous imprisonment of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Anjuman said that due to the continued house arrest, the Mirwaiz is not only unable to fulfill his official responsibilities but his mission of spreading the message of the Prophet (SAW) across the Valley in this holy month has also been totally affected, which is reprehensible.

