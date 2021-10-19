Mobile internet suspended in parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure in the Valley on Monday.

The districts include Srinagar’s Anchar, Eidgah, Qamarwari, Soura, MR Gung, Nowhatta, SafaKadal, Bagyass, Kulgam’s Wahpoh, Qaimoh and Pulwama’s Litter.

This comes amid recent civilian killings in Kashmir. Eleven civilians have been murdered by militants in Kashmir over the last 15 days, sparking fear in the valley.

On Saturday, a street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this month, a street hawker from Bihar, Virendra Paswan, was killed by militants in Srinagar’s Eidgah area

Agencies

