Int’l flights to resume from Srinagar on Oct 23

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today held a meeting regarding operation of international flights from Srinagar international Airport and necessary arrangements needed to put in place and management of passengers in view of covid pandemic.

The operation of international flights will start from October 23rd which will connect Kashmir directly with rest of the world.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Director Airport Authority Srinagar, Regional Director Bureau of Civil Aviation, Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir, Commandant CISF, Airport Srinagar, CMO Budgam, CMO Srinagar and Dr Gazala of Airport Srinagar.

On the occasion, Director Airport Authority gave a presentation regarding layout plan for operation and regulation of activities at the airport.

A threadbare discussion was held over the management of passengers during the arrival and departure of domestic and international flights keeping the sensitivity of Covid pandemic in view besides the arrangements for immigration and customs.

On the occasion, Div Com directed officers to execute arrangements meticulously including the management and regulation of passengers, segregation of domestic and international passengers, conduct Rapid PCR at Airport for international passengers besides mandatory RTPCR test before 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed the issue of brick kilns within the eight kilometer radius of Srinagar International Airport and alternate approach road besides other issues.

Further, Div Com directed CMO Srinagar establish RTPCR testing facility at Tourist Reception Center with a dedicated team.

