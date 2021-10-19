Dubai, J&K govts ink MoU for industrial development

SRINAGAR: The Government of Dubai and the Government of Jammu Kashmir on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at developing the Industrial sector and various business enterprises in the UT.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, and H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World, addressed the media on the occasion.

Goyal highlighted the significance of the day and said that with the signing of the MoU with Dubai Government, the world has started to recognize the pace with which Jammu and Kashmir is traversing on the development bandwagon.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha termed the occasion as a historic day for the Dubai-Jammu Kashmir friendship, and for the developmental journey of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

The Lt Governor said that the MoU is the beginning of a new partnership between the Government of Dubai and J&K which will help the Union Territory to scale new heights in Industrialization and sustainable growth.

It is aimed at developing various economic activities including industrial parks, IT Towers, multi-purpose towers, logistics, medical college, super specialty hospital and many other projects, he added.

Expressing his gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for unprecedented development of the UT, the Lt Governor said that the Rs 28,400 Crore Industrial Development Scheme is already attracting huge industrial investment in the UT.

Jammu & Kashmir has received a proposal worth Rs 30,000 crores in just a few months after the second wave of the pandemic and we hope to get the proposals of around Rs 60,000 crores in the coming times, he added.

“This MoU is about Jammu Kashmir’s prospect and I am confident it will set the pace in the business sector of the future that is key to the prosperity of people. It renews the foundation of cooperation and reaffirms the government’s commitment to build Aatm-Nirbhar Jammu Kashmir, that will immensely contribute to Aatm-Nirbhar Bharat,” observed the Lt Governor.

H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO of DP World, Dubai, expressed confidence that the MoU would bring many opportunities to transform the Industrial sector in Jammu Kashmir. He informed that DP World is a leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe.

Working on the lines of Make in India, J&K will be connected to all major ports in India for transporting the unique products and Agriculture, Horticulture produce across the country and the world, he added

