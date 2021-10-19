28-year-old killed, younger brother injured in Poonch accident

Poonch: A 28-year-old youth was killed and his younger brother was injured when a motor cycle they were riding met with an accident near Eidgah Chowk in Poonch, officials said.

The accident took place at about 23:45 hours last night, leading to injuries to two persons—Sukhvinder Singh (28) and Manjot Singh (14-15) sons of Charan Singh of Dara Dullian Tehsil Haveli in Poonch. Both of them were shifted to District Hospital Poonch where doctors declared Sukhvinder Singh dead while Manjot is under treatment.

A police official said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up. (GNS)

