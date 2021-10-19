25-yr-old found dead under mysterious circumstances in Qazigund hotel

Qazigund: A 25-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Qazigund area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday morning.

An official said that a man identified as Mohammed Haneef Gogar, son of Ghulam Hassan Gogar of Monhal Ukhral Ramban was found dead in a room at hotel in Chaimulla along Srinagar-Jammu highway this morning.

“The deceased was a labour by profession ” he said.

The official said that the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem while inquest proceeding in this connection has been initiated—(KNO)

