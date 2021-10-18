Political parties condemn killings

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Sunday expressed deep shock and grief over the killing of two non-local labourers in Ganjipora area of district Kulgam.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari termed the incident as extremely brutal where two labourers lost their lives to this insane killing spree while the third one sustained bullet injuries.

“This senseless carnage is highly reprehensible which has no place in a civilized society. Just after a day when two labourers were killed in Srinagar and Pulwama, this heart-wrenching incident from Kulgam has once again sent waves of fear and panic among the non-local residents,” he said.

Bukhari urged that the administration must ramp up their investigations and put in staunch efforts to catch the culprits.

“These vicious forces who desire to disturb peace in J&K actually live on fear-mongering. There exists no legitimacy for this outrageous killing spree where innocent, defenceless labourers are target killed. Apni Party strongly condemns these shameful & inhumane attacks as these brutal forces have no respect for the sanctity of life,” he said.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that the killing of two non-local labourers in Larm Ganjipora area of Kulgam district is unfortunate.

“Killing innocent labourers who have come here to earn their livelihood is a heinous crime. This is aimed at targeting the interests of people of Kashmir and this is happening at a time when the harvesting season is at its peak,” he said.

“Mere condemnation is not enough. It is time for all of us to come forward and unitedly raise our voice against these criminals who are committing such heinous crimes,” he added.

