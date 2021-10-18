95 fresh Covid cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Ninety-five new positive cases of Covid, 14 from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division, were reported, an official bulletin said on Sunday.
Moreover, 107 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 42 from Jammu Division and 65 from Kashmir Division.
On COVID vaccination, the Bulletin informs that 58,523 doses of Covid vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across J&K bringing the cumulative number of doses administered here to 13,715,122.
Providing district-wise, it said that Srinagar reported 40 cases, Baramulla reported 10 cases, Budgam reported 13 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 05 cases, Anantnag reported 06 cases, Bandipora reported 05 cases, Ganderbal reported 01 case, Kulgam reported one case while Shopian reported no fresh cases.
