2 more non locals shot dead, another injured as attacks continue in Valley

Anantnag: Two non-local labourers were killed and a third one was wounded after unknown militants opened indiscriminate fire inside a rented accommodation of non-locals here in Wanpoh area of Kulgam district.

The slain have been identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, both residents of Bihar.

The injured person has been identified as Chun Chun Reshi Dev. “He has been evacuated to the GMC Anantnag hospital and has grievous bullet wounds,” a police source from the area told Kashmir Reader.

A doctor at the hospital described his condition as stable. “He has a fire arm injury to his right arm and is stable,” he said.

The incident took place at about 6:15 pm in Laran Ganjipora village located in close proximity to the old National Highway and Qaimoh police station.

“These people worked as labourers and were back to their rented accommodation after the day’s work when militants attacked them,” a police official from the area said.

He said that the firing was indiscriminate, leaving two of them dead on-spot and one of them injured. “The injured one is stable,” the official said.

He said that a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

“The area has been cordoned off and searches are being carried out in the area, to try and nab the attackers,” the official said.

At least five non-locals have so far been killed in the past about two weeks, as these attacks have continued unabated in the Valley.

These attacks have left the government on tenterhooks as security has been beefed up in the valley.

Meanwhile, more than 13 militants, who police have maintained were involved in these attacks, have been killed in as many as nine gunfights this month.

The attacks have, however, continued unabated.

