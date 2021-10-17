Order in circulation about non-local labourers fake: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Srinagar:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Sunday strongly rebutted the order asking non-local labourers to reach police stations and army camps terming it as “totally baseless and fake order.”

“There is no such order. It’s a fake one,” the IGP Kashmir Said .. An order that has gone viral on social media reads that all DIGs are impressed upon to take all non-local labourers to police stations and army camps. The order was circulated after the killing of two non-Kashmiri residents in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print