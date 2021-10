Kulgam: A non-local labourer was shot at by unknown gunmen in Laran Ganjipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday evening.

An official said that suspected militants shot at a non-local labourer in Ganjipora area of Kulgam.

He said that the labourer identified as Chun Chun Reshi Dev, son of Teju Das of Bihar was shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

He added that the forces have rushed to the spot and launched manhant to nab the attackers—(KNO)

