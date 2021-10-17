Govt terminates services of Geelani’s grandson

Srinagar: Forty-five days after Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani died, the J&K government on Saturday terminated the services of his grandson Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre here. The government also terminated services of a teacher from Doda.

The orders have been issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in terms of Article 311 used in the termination of services of several other persons in Jammu and KAhsmir in the recent past.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Mr. Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” reads the order, , a copy of which lies with GNS.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr. Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar,” the order said, adding, “Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Mr. Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/p Bachpora, Srinagar from service, with immediate effect.”

Smilar worded order was also issued as regards Farooq Ahmad Butt, Teacher (RReT) in GMS Kathawa, Doda son of Dawood Butt of Kathwa Tehsil Pahgsoo District Doda. GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print