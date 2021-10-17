Altaf Bukhari condemns killing of two non-local laborers

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday expressed deep shock and grief over the killing of two non-local labourers in Ganjipora area of district Kulgam.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari termed the incident as extremely brutal where two labourers lost their lives to this insane killing spree while the third one sustained bullet injuries.

“This senseless carnage is highly reprehensible which has no place in a civilized society. Just after a day when two labourers were killed in Srinagar and Pulwama, this heart-wrenching incident from Kulgam has once again sent waves of fear and panic among the non-local residents,” he said.

Bukhari urged that the administration must ramp up their investigations and put in satunch efforts to catch the culprits who try to create an atmosphere of terror in the valley.

“These vicious forces who desire to disturb peace in J&K actually live on fear-mongering. There exists no legitimacy for this outrageous killing spree where innocent, defenceless labourers are target killed. Apni Party strongly condemns these shameful & inhumane attacks as these brutal forces have no respect for the sanctity of life,” he said.

Bukhari prayed for the eternal peace to the departed souls and expressed heart-felt condolences with the bereaved families in this time of despair. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured labourer.

