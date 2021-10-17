2 non-locals shot dead, another injured in Kulgam

Anantnag: Two non-locals were killed and another injured when unknown gunmen fired upon them in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Sunday evening.

They said the gunmen fired at them at Wanpoh, leaving two persons—Raja Reshi Dev and Jogindar Reshi Dev, both from Bihar—leaving them dead on the spot while wounding one another. The injured was shifted to GMC Anantnag.

They said that the injured, Chun Chun Reshi Das son of Teju Das of Bihar, was taken to GMC Anantnag where his condition is stated to be stable.

“He has fire arm injury in back and arm. His condition is stated to be stable,” Medical Superintendent GMC Anantnag Dr iqbal Sofi said

