Vicious cycle of death has claimed yet another innocent life: Altaf Bukhari

SRINAGAR: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday expressed deep shock over the targeted killing of a non-local vendor Arvind Kumar at Eidgah-Srinagar.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that such dastardly acts of cowardice aim to disturb the peace in the valley and try to create an atmosphere of fear and panic among the non-locals.

“This new incident will further add to the prevailing sense of insecurity among the people, especially non-locals who come here to earn a dignified livelihood for their families. There can be no justification of this cold blood and our heads must drop in shame. No words of sympathy can compensate for the loss his family has borne today,” he observed.

Bukhari observed that such sporadic killings are part of a bigger plan wherein forces inimical to peace try to create a wedge between communities and regions.

“We do understand this vicious scheme that intends to divide our society on a regional and religious basis but the people of J&K have shown that they stand together and will never allow these divisive strategies of our enemies to succeed,” he remarked.

Bukhari further prayed for the departed soul and expressed his profound solidarity with the bereaved family. He urged the security agencies to nab the perpetrators so that justice is delivered to the family of the deceased at an earliest.

