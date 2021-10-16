Two militants killed in separate encounters in Kashmir

Police said duo was involved in civilian killings

Anantnag/Srinagar: Two militants, police claimed were involved the recent killing of civilians in Srinagar, were killed in separate gunfights with government forces in Pulwama and Srinagar.

The slain were identified as Shahid Bashir Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar and Tanzeel of Srinagar’s Habba Kadal Srinagar.

“The militant was involved in the killing of a PDD employee, recently in Srinagar,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Unidentified gunmen had shot at PDD employee, Muhammad Shafi Dar, in Sheikh Colony area of Batamaloo in Srinagar on October 2, and succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Kumar said that an AK-47 has been retrieved from the possession of the slain militant. “An AK 47 was used in the killing of Dar as well,” Kumar said.

The gunfight was today reported from Wahibugh village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. A senior police official from the area said that a cordon and search operation was launched in the area following inputs regarding presence of militants.

“While the cordon was being laid the militant, hiding in a residential house, dashed out and fired indiscriminately in a bid to flee,” the official said.

He said that the fire was retaliated and the militant was shot dead in the process. “His body and the weapon have been retrieved from the site,” the official said.

He said that searches were being carried out in the area to ascertain any further presence of militants in the area.

In another gunfight which erupted in Bemina area of Srinagar late Friday evening, police said that the slain was involved in killing Police sub-inspector Arshid Ashraf at Khanyar in September.

It said that they got input about presence of a militant in Hamdaniya Colony of Bemina in Srinagar.

During the search operation, as the presence of militant got ascertained he was given opportunity to surrender but instead he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one militant identified as Tanzeel Ahmad resident of Habba Kadal Srinagar was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

“As per police records, he had joined the militancy recently and was linked with proscribed militant outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in killing of PSI Arshid Ashraf at Khanyar area of Srinagar,” it said.

It said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 2 AK-47 rifles were recovered from the site of encounters.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. Police have registered cases in both the incidents under relevant section of law in respective police stations and further investigation is in progress,” it added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print