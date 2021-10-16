Shopkeeper abducted in Pulwama village

Pulwama): Unknown gunmen on Saturday abducted a civilian in Nikloora area of Litter hamlet in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that suspected militants abducted a civilian namely Shakeel Ahmad Sofi, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sofi of Nikloora Pulwama, who is shopkeeper by profession.

He said that police party has rushed to the spot to ascertain the facts.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shakeel Sofi is brother a militant Shameem Sofi who was arrested recently in his own village—(KNO)

