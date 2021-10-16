OGW held along with live grenades in Baramulla

Baramulla: Government forces on Friday arrested an OGW of TRF along with two live in Kharchak Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
An official said that Police, army 29 RR and 176 Bn CRPF arrested an OGW of TRF outfit along with two live grenades at Kharchak Kreeri
He identified the OGW as Gulzar Ahmad Malla son of Mohammad Gulab Malla of Boniyar Baramulla.
He said that a case under sections of Indian Arms Act and UA(P) Act have been registered against him in Police Station Kreeri and investigation has been set into motion.