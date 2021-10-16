Not Possible To Provide Security To All Soft Targets, Politicians Job Is To Say ‘Ulata Pulta’: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that providing security to all soft targets was not possible and asserted that police knows how to handle situation being a professional force.

“Time and again I am saying there is no lapse on security front. Soft target was attacked who were not provided security by us. It is not possible to provide security to every soft target and we have identified them (militants behind recent civilian killings). Two have been already neutralized and three others will be soon neutralized,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told reporters here .

He was responding to a question by a scribe that situation seems volatile given the back to back encounters are happening and that the politician have raised questions about claims of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Politicians job is to keep on saying ‘ulata pulta’. We are a professional force. Doctor knows how to treat. We are professional and I know how to handle it. After Bindroo Sahib’s killing, I stated that we are doing our best to maintain peace and will continue to so,” he said.

The top police officer of Kashmir claimed that two militants who were killed yesterday were part of the militant group which targeted teacher. “We know Mehran fired from pistol and these two were also there. They were corroborators. The corroborator is one who gives support. Here five militants were part of it.”

To a question about ongoing operation at Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, he said: “Late last night, Awantipora police received information that two militants are hiding there. A cordon was laid with army and CRPF. We provided them opportunity to surrender which they refused.”

He said the building where the militants were hiding is a concrete triple-story structure. “There was fire due to grenade throwing. The operation is going on. Debris is being searched.

There was fresh firing just recently. Two militants are there and one of them is LeT commander Mustaq Khandey as I tweet also and he is involved among others in the killing of two policemen at Bhagat Srinagar.”

He said so far nine encounters have taken place in the Valley since October and 11 militants have been killed, two from city. “Two more will be killed soon,” he added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print