Srinagar: A non-local resident was shot dead on Saturday evening in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Official sources said that a non-local, whose identification is being ascertained was fired upon by the unidentified gunmen near Eidgah park, leaving him in a pool of blood

They said that the injured was rushed to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The officials said that the security forces have reached the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers—(KNO)

