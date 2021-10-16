Non-local carpenter shot at in Litter Pulwama

Pulwama: A non-local carpenter was on Saturday evening shot at by unknown gunmen in Litter area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that a non-local namely Sajeer from Uttar Pradesh was fired upon at a shop in Litter area of Pulwama district.

He said that Sajeer was working as carpenter at a local mill in Litter, adding that he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The official also said that the forces have rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the attackers—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print