MeT predicts rains, snow

Srinagar: Meteorological Center Srinagar on Friday said that an intermittent light to moderate rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir from tonight till October 17.

An official said that under the influence of approaching western disturbance and lower level easterlies, fresh spell of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning will likely fall over J&K at widespread places from the night of October 16 till October 17.

It said that there will be moderate rainfall activity most likely over Pir Panjal range of Jammu division (Bhaderwah- Banihal axis) during the period.

However, not ruling out the chances of snow this time, the MeT official said “possibility of light snow most likely over higher reaches of Gulmarg, Kupwara, Bandipora, Pahalgam and Sonamarg (Zojila pass), higher reaches of Drass & Zanskar and Leh-Manali Highway.”

While mentioning about the possible impacts which can be observed during this period, it said that there can be landslides and shooting stones over vulnerable areas of Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh National Highway and other hilly roads.

Regarding the temperature, it was said there could be a dip in day temperature. The official also advised to postpone harvesting of Agricultural/Horticultural crops.

