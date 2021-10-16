LeT commander among two militants killed in Pampore gunfight

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Saturday said that two militants including a Lashkar-e-Toiba commander were killed in Drangbal, Pampore encounter on Saturday.

Talking to reporters at press enclave Srinagar, the IGP Kashmir said that yesterday night, Awantipore police received information about two militants hiding in a concrete building. “We offered them surrender but they fired, triggering an encounter. They were trapped in a three-storey building, which is a concrete one. We fired grenades and the building caught fire,” he said . “One of the slain militants has been identified as Umar Khanday of LeT. Another one, the LeT commander has been identified as Muhammad Sultan.”

He said the slain Umar Khanday was involved in the killing of two policemen in Baghat area of Srinagar. Asked whether the recent attacks on civilians was a security lapse, the IGP said that there was no security lapse as militants choose soft targets. “It is not possible for us to give protection to one and all but yes those who are vulnerable will be protected,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print