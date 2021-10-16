IFS, 2 JKAS Officers Transferred

Srinagar: Government on Saturday ordered transfer of IFS and two JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order, Rahul Singh, IFS (AGMUT:2013), Divisional Forest Officer, Forest Division, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, on deputation basis, relieving Anup Kumar Soni, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Forest Division, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

“It is further ordered that during the deputation of Rahul Singh, he shall be governed under the standard terms and conditions of deputation as contained in Schedule XVIII of J&K Civil Services Regulation (Vol. II), 1956 read with SRO-192dated 28.5.2007 and he shall retain lien and promotion prospects in his parent service,” reads the order.

As per separate order, Aiyaz Ahmad Naisroo, JKAS, Secretary, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Malik Waseem Ahmad, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, against an available vacancy, the order, issued on the directions by Lieutenant Governor, added. (GNS)

