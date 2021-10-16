Encounter breaks out in Drangbal Pampore

Pulwama: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Drangbal Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday morning.

An official said that a joint of team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said that the exchange of fire is on in the area and one to two militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir said that top Let Commander involved Umar Mushtaq Khanday who was involved in killing of two cops at Baghat is trapped in Pampore encounter.

Pertinently, umar was recently named among top 10 militants in Kashmir.

“LeT commander amongst #top 10 #militant namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in #killing of two police personnel at Baghat #Srinagar & other militant crimes trapped in Pampore #Encounter: IGP Kashmir.” Kashmir police zone tweeted—(KNO)

