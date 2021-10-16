DGP directs for extra vigil in view of infiltration bids on borders

Srinagar: To review the current security scenario of the Valley, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired the officers meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, he stressed on the collective measures to tackle security situation and subversive acts by militants and their masters across the border, an official handout said.

“He stressed upon all officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with CAPFs. He said that Pak sponsored elements are time and again making attempts to damage growing peaceful atmosphere here to disturb normal public life and said that these evil attempts would be dealt with fortitude,” it said. Underscoring the need of pro-active role of law enforcement agencies, the DGP directed the officers to make optimum use of modern tools to monitor the suspected movement of anti-national elements.

Singh said that improvement in the security situation is upsetting the elements inimical to it and it is paramount for us to defeat such designs of anti-national and anti-social elements.

He stressed for enhanced security measures and anti-militancy operations.

Singh directed the officers to maintain close surveillance and track of such elements and bring them to justice as quickly as possible by way of well-coordinated measures.

Complimenting the recent anti-militancy operations leading to killng of the militants involved in civilian killings, the DGP directed the officers to continue to safeguard the age old traditions of love and respect for peaceful coexistence of all sections and communities of Jammu and Kashmir and not to allow the enemies of civil society succeed in creating a wedge between the people.

He stressed that action be continued against all those involved in inhuman activities.

Singh said that forces should remain more vigilant in view of recent increased infiltration bids of militants from across the border.

The DGP directed the officers to further strengthen and augment the intelligence as well as security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.

The DGP reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges. He directed officers to remain extra alert

The meeting deliberated on present security scenario in the Valley. The officers representing different wings, units and districts briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order and ensuring security of the people.

Spl DG CID J&K R R Swain, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary, Commandants of Kashmir based Armed/IRP battalions attended the meeting at PCR and all other district SSsP of Kashmir Zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.

