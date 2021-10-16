51 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Fifty one new positive cases of Covid, 4 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division, were reported on Friday, an official bulletin said.
Moreover, 91 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 21 from Jammu Division and 70 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, it said that Srinagar reported 27 cases, Baramulla reported 04 cases, Budgam reported 05 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported 01 case, Bandipora reported 03 cases, Ganderbal reported 01 case while Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 03 cases and Rajouri reported one case while Udhampur, Doda, Reasi, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban reported no fresh cases.