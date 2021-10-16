3 Persons Injured As Car Rolls Down Gorge in Sonamarg

Srinagar: At least three persons were injured after a car they were on board rolled down into a gorge along Nilgrath road in Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Reports said that a Swift (Chassis) skidded off the road while on way back from Drass. In the incident three persons Stanzin Gyalton son of Tsewang Yangjor, Stanzin Richen son of Tsewang Phuntsog and Qaysir Timur son of Jamal Din Sheikh sustained injuries and were evacuated to Public Health Centre Sonamarg for immediate treatment.

Stanzin Gyalton with relatively critical injuries was referred to Bone and Joints Hospital Barzulla.

A police official confirming the incident told GNS that the trio was immediately evacuated and administered with first aid. (GNS)

