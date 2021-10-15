Two army soldiers killed in Poonch gunfight

Traffic suspended on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway

Poonch: A Junior Commissioned officer and soldier were “critically” injured in a fresh gunfight with militants in Poonch district, sources said on Thursday.

“In an ongoing Counter (militancy) operation in general area Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, District Poonch there has been exchange of fire between army troops and (militants) during evening hours on Thursday,” a defence ministry spokesman based in Jammu said.

“During the ensuing exchange of fire one JCO and one soldier have been critically injured. The operations are under progress,” he added.

However sources said that both of them have succumbed to wounds.

They said the operation was going in Bhatta Dhurain while another anti-militancy operation is going on in Dehra ki Gali where five soldiers were killed in a fierce gunfight with the militants on Monday.

Also, sources said vehicular traffic on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway has been suspended between BG and Surankote amid ongoing anti militancy operation in Bhata Dhurian. GNS

