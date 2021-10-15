Soldier shoots himself dead in Kupwara

By on No Comment

Soldier shoots himself dead in Kupwara

Kupwara: A soldier allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a camp in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, official source said on Thursday.

They said Sepoy Deeraj Kumar of the Engineering Unit was posted in a camp at Kralpora when he shot himself.

The sources said he was shifted to military hospital Drugmulla where he was referred to Command Hospital Udhampur for further treatment. Later he succumbed to the injuries, they said.

It was immediately not known why the soldier took the extreme step. (GNS)

 

 

Soldier shoots himself dead in Kupwara added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.