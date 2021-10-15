President Kovind arrives in Ladakh, J&K for two-day visit

Leh: President of India Ram Nath Kovind who is on a two day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir Thursday reached Leh and performed Sindhu Darshan Puja at Sindhu Ghat in the region.

The president was Thursday received by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur at the Leh air field and was accorded the guard of honor.

Official sources said that President Ram Nath Kovind is on two days’ visit to the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and is scheduled to celebrate the Dussehra with the Indian Army soldiers at Drass in the Ladakh region on Friday.

They said that the president on Thursday performed the Sindhu Darshan at Sindhu Gath at Leh in Shey village.

In the evening they said that the president will travel to Jammu and Kashmir and interact with the troops stationed at Udhampur, the northern command headquarters of the Indian army.

Officials said that on the final day of two days visit to the twin UT’s, the president will travel back to Drass in the Ladakh region known as the world’s coldest place, and pay tributes to the 1999 Kargil war heroes at the famous Kargil war memorial.

Officials further said that the president will celebrate the Dussehra festival with the Indian Army soldiers at Drass

Meanwhile, the official twitter handle of the Rashtrapati Bhawan informed that “President Ram Nath Kovind performs Sindhu Darshan at Sindhu Ghat Leh (sic).” KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print