Militant from Sgr involved in recent civilian killings killed in Pulwama gunfight: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar Friday said that a militant from Srinagar, who was involved in recent civilian killings has been killed in an ongoing Pulwama gunfight.

The gunfight broke out between forces and militants in Wahibugh area after a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

IGP in a tweet by Kashmir Police Zone said that a militant from Srinagar City, who was involved in recent civilian killings has been killed in the gunfight.

