Health dept celebrates 100 percent vaccination of first dose in Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on Thursday celebrated the achievement of 100% Covid vaccination in the first dose of 18 above age group in all the hospitals across Kashmir.

A spokesperson of the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said there were celebrations across Kashmir hospitals and health care institutions that were illuminated from Wednesday evening. The day coincided with the one billion vaccination mark across India.

In this regard a function was organized at Kashmir Nursing Home for the appreciation of health care workers, which was headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bhardwaj.

He appreciated the efforts of the administration and health care workers and said it was the joint effort by the administration and health department which resulted in the vaccination success.

Bhardwaj said Kashmir is a hilly region and the vaccination was a difficult job and played a pivotal role in the Covid-19 vaccination.

The function was attended by Director General, Family Welfare MCH and Immunisation Dr Saleem ur Rehman, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Ajaz Asad and Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Tanveer Masood.

In the functional Covid warriors were given appreciation certificates. The function was attended by a galaxy of health care workers and health officials of the health department.

The Additional Chief Secretary said that health care workers, doctors, ASHA workers, FMPHWS, MMPHWS, staff of NHM, Lab technicians and other workers have worked day and night in achieving this goal.

He said it was a joint and coordinated effort of the health department which was supported by district administration headed by Deputy Commissioners of all districts besides Covid warriors from other departments like Education, Revenue and Police played an important role in achieving the target.

On the occasion, Bhardwaj also said that without support of district administration and other allied departments it was not possible for the health department alone to accomplish this feat.

