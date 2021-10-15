Central Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Srinagar

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: A Fierce Gunfight has started between militants and government forces in Bemina area of Srinagar district on Friday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Bemina.

As the joint team of forces encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

Pertinently, a militant Srinagar was killed in Wahibug area of Pulwama few hours back.(GNS)

