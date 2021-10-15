Bemina gunfight: Slain militant was killer of PSI Arshid, says IGP

Srinagar,: : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Friday said that a militant who was involved in PSI Arshid’s killing, has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar.

Police in a tweet quoted IGP as saying that a militant has been killed in Bemina gunfight.

In the tweet, he also confirmed that the slain was involved in the killing of PSI Arshid.

“#Killer of martyr PSI Arshid killed in #Bemina #encounter: IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted—(KNO)

